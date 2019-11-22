Baldwin becoming collegiate soccer mecca

NAIA event in December will be third major tournament this year

South Baldwin County is getting ready to hold its third major collegiate soccer tournament this fall. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women’s Soccer National Championship, with 16 teams from around the country, will be played December 2-7 at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.



The SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament was played in Orange Beach earlier this month. South Carolina won the title. The SEC Tournament was first played in Orange Beach in 2003, and has been played there every year since 2005.



The Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament was played at the Foley Sports Complex from November 6-11. It was the third consecutive year the event has been held in Foley.



Tourism officials say they hope the area will make a lifelong impression on the student-athletes and their fans.



“We hope to give the student-athletes a destination experience of a lifetime and welcome them back for future family vacations.” said Beth Gendler, vice president of sales for the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission.



Daily passes for the upcoming NAIA Tournament are $15 and tournament passes are $35 at the gate. Children 10 and under will be admitted free.



