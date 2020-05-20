Baldwin Beaches prepare for upcoming Memorial Day weekend

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Beaches are preparing for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. Crowds quickly returned to the shoreline after Governor Ivey’s “Safer at Home Order” took effect at the beginning of the month.

A lot of business owners are hoping a good Memorial Day weekend can help them recover from a tourist season that’s already seen dramatic losses. Hotels, resorts, rentals, restaurants, and other tourism-based businesses already saw the bulk of their spring break season stifled by “stay at home” orders. Earlier this week we reported record crowds at South Baldwin beaches. As the beaches reopened three weeks ago, Orange Beach, Gulf Shores tourism officials say each weekend was bigger than the one before. Hotel and condo rentals are up, seeing some of the biggest numbers for this time of year-ever. Some locations are at 100% occupancy.

They’re hoping Memorial Day weekend means a rebound from a lackluster 2020. While the beaches, restaurants and retail shops are open, not everything is. Tourism officials are anxiously awaiting the governor and State Health Officer’s next move concerning entertainment venues. That should come sometime this week. The current health order expires on May 22.

