Baldwin beaches open, spring breakers slow to arrive

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The first week of spring break season is here and the city of Orange Beach wants you to know their beaches are open.

“All of our beaches are open,” says city administrator Ken Grimes, with one exception. “The only beach that is not open is this tiny section of beach behind us under the bridge which is basically an area during spring break that we try to manage the best we can.”

More than seven miles of beach on the Gulf of Mexico is welcoming visitors and spring breakers which is different this year because of Covid. “We’ve not seen the crowds that we normally would but we know a lot of schools have adjusted their spring break schedules,” says Grimes. He says Hurricane Sally is also throwing a wrench into plans, “you can still see a number of cranes where they are still doing work and a lot of areas where you see scaffolding on condos. There are sections of condominiums that are not open from Sally.”

That is expected to change over the next couple of months with coastal communities all along the Gulf Coast gearing up for a strong summer season. “They are ready for people, we’re open for business,” adds Grimes.