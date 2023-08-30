UPDATE (12:21 p.m.): The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement in regards to the toll increase.

“This is just the bridge company’s corporate greed. We respect the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that the bad faith claim made by BCBC has failed. We look forward to restarting construction of the new, free bridge as soon as possible to help reduce traffic congestion and provide an additional evacuation route. With regard to BCBC’s choice to increase their tolls, the new bridge being constructed will operate toll-free for everyone forever. This is a much better deal for the people of Alabama than granting BCBC a 50-year monopoly with the ability to raise tolls on non-Baldwin County residents without limit. Today’s announcement by BCBC reaffirms that ALDOT made the right decision to decline the toll company’s proposal.”

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Motorists crossing the toll bridge into and out of Orange Beach Wednesday morning were surprised by an increase in the toll rates that took effect at 10 a.m.

Most motorists were paying $2.75 to cross the bridge. That rate has now increased to $5.

Electronic rates for prepaid account holders will be increased by $0.20 to an average rate of $2.22. The discounted electronic rate for Orange Beach residents will not be increased and will remain flat at $1.

The Baldwin County Bridge Company released the following statement regarding the toll rates placing the blame squarely on the shoulders of Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper. The statement reads in part:

“BCBC had proposed to build a new span and provide a 4-lane bridge for the citizens of Baldwin County to use for free, but ALDOT Director John Cooper refused to even consider that proposal. Now, as a result of the actions taken by Director Cooper, BCBC has been forced to increase the toll rates on the Beach Express Bridge. The increase will take effect on August 30, 2023.”



The statement continues: