UPDATE (12:21 p.m.): The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement in regards to the toll increase.
“This is just the bridge company’s corporate greed. We respect the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that the bad faith claim made by BCBC has failed. We look forward to restarting construction of the new, free bridge as soon as possible to help reduce traffic congestion and provide an additional evacuation route. With regard to BCBC’s choice to increase their tolls, the new bridge being constructed will operate toll-free for everyone forever. This is a much better deal for the people of Alabama than granting BCBC a 50-year monopoly with the ability to raise tolls on non-Baldwin County residents without limit. Today’s announcement by BCBC reaffirms that ALDOT made the right decision to decline the toll company’s proposal.”
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Motorists crossing the toll bridge into and out of Orange Beach Wednesday morning were surprised by an increase in the toll rates that took effect at 10 a.m.
Most motorists were paying $2.75 to cross the bridge. That rate has now increased to $5.
Electronic rates for prepaid account holders will be increased by $0.20 to an average rate of $2.22. The discounted electronic rate for Orange Beach residents will not be increased and will remain flat at $1.
The Baldwin County Bridge Company released the following statement regarding the toll rates placing the blame squarely on the shoulders of Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper. The statement reads in part:
“BCBC had proposed to build a new span and provide a 4-lane bridge for the citizens of Baldwin County to use for free, but ALDOT Director John Cooper refused to even consider that proposal. Now, as a result of the actions taken by Director Cooper, BCBC has been forced to increase the toll rates on the Beach Express Bridge. The increase will take effect on August 30, 2023.”
The statement continues:
“Like all businesses, we’ve had to weather increasing costs because of national economic headwinds and inflation. Despite those costs, BCBC has not increased tolls since 2010. We’ve done everything we can to be a good neighbor, keep our tolls low, and provide safe and efficient travel options for drivers in Coastal Alabama. We’ve also taken pride in the fact that our business provides jobs for dozens of Alabama residents who provide excellent service to our customers.
But BCBC has also faced a challenge no business in this State should ever have to face: an unelected bureaucrat has decided to do everything in his power to put BCBC out of business. For years, ALDOT Director John Cooper has been on a personal mission to destroy our company. Director Cooper has admitted that he is building a new bridge right next to the BEX Bridge to put our company “out of business” and take away our property. BCBC has been forced to spend a substantial amount of money to defend itself in court from Director Cooper’s conduct, and it now appears that Director Cooper will be allowed to carry out his plan to destroy BCBC’s business and try to bankrupt our company.
The cost of years of litigation, uncertainty, bad faith negotiations, and direct pressure put on our company by Director Cooper has negatively impacted our business. As a result of Director Cooper’s actions, BCBC has been forced to increase its tolls. Despite the hostile business environment that Director Cooper created for us, we’re still working hard to keep costs low and limit toll increases as much as possible going forward.”