ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robertsdale Police Department announced the southbound lanes of the Baldwin Beach Express are closed. This is due to a large piece of farm equipment colliding with a bridge.

No other vehicles were involved in this collision. RPD says the operator of the farm equipment was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The bridge was struck between Wilters Street and East Silverhill Avenue.

RPD says the bridge is damaged and will not be accessible until inspection by the appropriate personnel. All traffic traveling southbound on Baldwin Beach Express is being diverted on to Wilters Street.