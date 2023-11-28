LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin-based charity is raising money to help parents who want to adopt children. The Oath Fund provides grants to families going through the tedious and expensive process of adopting a child. The group will hold its annual “For the Good” 5k this Saturday. That will be at Loxley Municipal Park at 8. An official with the Oath Fund says the average cost of an adoption is $30-thousand dollars. They say they want to make sure money doesn’t put a loving home for children out of reach.

“It’s hard to think about the fact there are little kids who don’t have a mom or dad to call their own, don’t have any siblings they’re just on their own so it’s important that if you have it in your heart, we want to be able to help out with that,” said Volunteer Estania Lippincott. Adoption is personal to her. She was adopted from Haiti at the age of seven.

Since its founding, the Oath Fund has given more than $80,000 to families to help cover adoption costs, helping more than 150 families. They also want to highlight the good things adoption can do for children locally and around the world. For more information on this weekend’s run you can click on their Facebook Event Post or their website.