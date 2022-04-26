FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Supporters of adoption hope you can lend them a hand this weekend. Members of the Baldwin-based charity called “Oath” are holding a 5k to raise money for their efforts.

OATH stands for “Orphans Awaiting Their Homes.” The group raises money for grants to help support families going through the adoption process or help families with adopted children. They provide financial and emotional support and help them navigate the often complicated adoption process.

“Every child deserves a home,” writes co-director Madea Abrego. “Our slogan is ‘change their story.'” The 5k “For the Good” Walk/Run is this Saturday at 8 at Loxley Municipal Park. For more information click here.