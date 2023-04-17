ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — More than 500 people attended the Baldwin Art for Heart Gala Saturday night at CoastAL Orange Beach, raising awareness and more than $306,000 dollars for the American Heart Association.

“It was a smashing success,” said Bridgett Ford Dunn, Senior Development Director of American Heart Association/Alabama Gulf Coast.

WKRG Anchor Rose Ann Haven participated alongside auctioneer Kevin Corcoran as co-emcee. WKRG is the official media sponsor. After the silent and live auctions ended, the mood shifted as attendees honored this year’s ‘Face of Heart’, 6-year-old Fisher Nelson.

In March, WKRG News Five broadcast the touching story of this young warrior born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Fisher and his family received a standing ovation, and a surprise visit by Fisher’s favorite superhero! Spiderman presented Fisher with his own red cape which he wore proudly as people lined up to meet him.

Organizers are already planning for Baldwin Art for Heart Gala 2024. It will be April 13 at CoastAL Arts Center in Orange Beach.