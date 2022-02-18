SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The wait is almost over for the dogs and staff at the Baldwin County Animal Shelter in Summerdale.

“We needed to have better facilities for our animals,” said Baldwin County Commissioner Billy Jo Underwood after taking part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for what will be a state-of-the-art facility.

John Stolarski is the architect. “It’s about a 14,000 square-foot facility that is actually designed so we can expand the facility later so that we can do a new adoption center here between the new facility and the existing dog runs.”















The price tag is $4.7 million dollars. “Hopefully, in about two weeks we will start construction,” said Stolarski. “About a year to 14 months we will see completion and have it up and running.”

Covid, labor shortages and supply chain issues contributed to the delay in construction. “I love animals,” said Underwood. “I believe God put animals here to help us and so that is something we need to do is help look after our fur-babies.”

After four years of planning, a new home is on the horizon for those working to find forever homes for the abandoned and discarded in Baldwin County.