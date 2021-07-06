Baldwin and Monroe Counties remain in ‘very high risk’ category for COVID-19

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – State health officials in Alabama expect fewer people to get vaccinated this week following the July 4th holiday. Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health is worried many people are letting their guards down too soon when places like Baldwin County and Monroe County are still in the ‘very high risk’ category for COVID-19.

“I’m very worried that we are moving back to higher percents of positivity, really an indicator of high percents of transmission, more people becoming ill,” said Dr. Landers.

Right now she estimates 20-30 percent of each counties’ population is fully vaccinated. She tells WKRG News 5 on Monday she’s urging residents to pay close attention to what’s happening in these areas.

“Our vaccination rate is really pretty flat. Especially over a holiday weekend like this we’re not going to see an increase in vaccines,” added Dr. Landers.

Thousands of visitors headed south to Baldwin County beaches over the weekend, but Dr. Landers says it’s too soon to tell how that might impact the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the coming days.

“I think we have to make this a plea right now to really step back and look at where we were this time a year ago and where we are now. We have vaccine. The vaccine is safe. The vaccine is effective,” she continued.