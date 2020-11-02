Baldwin and Escambia voters in AL consider “Landmark Districts”

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voters in Baldwin and Escambia counties in Alabama vote tomorrow on establishing three different landmark districts–one for Barnwell near Fairhope, Rosinton near Robertsdale, and Canoe near Atmore. The small issues could have a big impact statewide.

Rosinton is a small rural community around the Baldwin Beach Express. Supporters of Baldwin County Amendments 3 and 4 say a landmark district designation would make it harder for nearby cities to gobble up these places through annexation.

“We just want to reserve our name, preserve our name we love our little community known as Rosinton,” said Rosellen Coggin with the Rosinton Landmark District. “We’re a farming community, a lot of farmland is being taken over for development and we want to retain our name. A similar measure passed for Stockton several years ago and supporters hope they can do the same this year. Baldwin County has two Landmark Districts on the ballot. Escambia County has just one. The Canoe Community sits just five miles from Atmore.

“To some people it’s just a spot on the map but to a lot of people it’s so much more, it’s where they grew up, it’s where they married,” said Kevin McKinley with the Canoe Civic Club. He argues a yes vote would preserve the area and help get grants that could lead to Civil War and history tourism.

“With so much history being erased and “cancel culture” we need to preserve these places it doesn’t matter if it’s Canoe, Freemanville, or any of these small communities in Escambia County, they’re worth remembering,” said McKinley. If successful, this could inspire other small communities to establish their own districts ahead of annexation. The Landmark District issue seems to have garnered little attention this year and it does not appear a strong opposition has arisen on the issue. Earlier this year, Gulf Coast News Today, reported members of the Fairhope City Council passed a resolution opposing the state legislation that created the county-wide referendum.

