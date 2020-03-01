Baldwin Airbus incentives aimed at students entering aviation

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Commissioners are set to vote this week on an Airbus incentives package aimed at getting more students in aviation.

Commissioners are expected to vote on a 2 and a half million dollar commitment to Flight Works Alabama–that’s an aviation industry training facility on Airbus’s Campus. The $2.5 million will be paid in half a million dollar increments a year.

According to news release from the Baldwin County Commission, under this agreement, Flightworks will invite 50 10th grade STEM students from each high school in Baldwin County to participate in a day of hands-on learning at Flight Works Alabama and the Airbus final assembly line.

It also says Baldwin County 11th graders can apply for FlightPath9–a student training program with airbus introduced by the governor and airbus last year that allows interested students to get a head start on their aviation industry careers.

This will be the first Airbus incentive package passed by Baldwin County while most have come from the state, Mobile County and the city of Mobile.