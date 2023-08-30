BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As Hurricane Idalia churns near the coast of Florida, people were passing through Alabama getting ready for the storm. Thousands of people stop at Buc-ee’s on I-10 halfway between their starting point and destination. I spotted people who were moving to the storm and others who were getting away. The people getting close to the storm were linemen. I rolled in as several crews from James Powerline Construction out of Texas were fueling up. They left in a line on their way to the big bend of Florida. There was also another group of trucks with Pike Electric out of Missouri. I did catch up with a few people heading out of Florida–a couple of families cut their vacations short to get ahead of the storm and the coming exodus.

“We were quite concerned about getting home in time. We didn’t want to be stuck somewhere along the way. So we left. We actually left Clearwater last night and we stayed in Mariana, Florida, overnight. And now we’ll head back to Texas today,” said April Rocco from Texas. She was in the middle of her trip from their vacation home in Clearwater, Florida. Others had the same feeling about the storm and the coming crowded highways.

“I mean, that was a decision we made. We just thought that it was going to get worse with the traffic, with people leaving. And we need to get out of their way so that they could get on down the road,” said Susan Cantrell from Mobile who cut their Florida stay short.