BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida man was arrested in Baldwin County after allegedly breaking into cars at local condominiums.

Stephen Brewster, 44, of Baker, was arrested after he broke into at least two cars at a beachfront condo on the 200 block of E. Beach Blvd., according to officials with the Gulf Shores Police Department.

He allegedly stole anything of value, which included a grill, according to police, who said all the stolen items were in Brewster’s car when he was arrested during a traffic stop.

He faces charges of theft and breaking and entering a vehicle, according to officials.

All of the cars were unlocked when Brewster entered them, police said.