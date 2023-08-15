GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — One month after a devastating fire shut down one of the most popular restaurants in Gulf Shores, a comeback is in the works for Bahama Bob’s.

“We’re definitely coming back,” says manager Whit Spellman.

The dining area and just about everything else inside Bahama Bob’s is scorched after a devastating fire on July 16 that sent customers and staff scrambling.

“I was at the end of the bar stocking cups,” says manager Tina Wesner, “and one of my employees open the kitchen door and said very, very slowly the dumpster is on fire.”

In the days and weeks since there has been slow and steady progress. “We’re still in the process of seeing how much damage,” says Spellman. “But as we’re digging out the mess it is looking better and better.”

The restaurant has seen disasters before hurricanes and other storms. “I’ve been through Ivan, and Katrina but as my partner said, this is not something we are used to dealing with,” says Wesner.

Through it all, the restaurant community has come to their rescue during the recovery by hiring all of their 60 employees. “When we open back up, you’ve got to give ’em back to us,” laughs Wesner.

When they will be open again is still uncertain. “It’s going to be a minute but we’re working on it as fast as we can,” says Wesner.

Since 1999 Bahama Bob’s has not only been a restaurant but a destination in Gulf Shores and the managers say it will be again.