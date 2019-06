BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- A Baldwin County man could face the next 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty today to child sex crimes.40-year-old Taras Hodivsky, Jr. was immediately taken into custody.

Back in January, Hodivsky was arrested on rape, sodomy, enticing a child and sexual abuse of a child under 12. The victim was 7 years old at the time of the crimes and the abuse reportedly occurred over a two-year span.