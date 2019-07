GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) When you are headed South on U.S. Highway 59, it can seem like everyone had the same idea, let's go to the beach for the holiday weekend and why not? A Fourth of July at the beach is about as American as you can get. But of course, there is traffic.

"When we were talking about coming down here for the holidays people were like, 'Oh my gosh it's going to be so crazy," says Julie Williams from Dallas, and it is at times depending on where you are.