BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Autopsies of two people who died in law enforcement custody in Baldwin County are finished, and in both the cause of death was ‘inconclusive.’ Forthcoming toxicology results could tell us more about what happened to the two men.

Baldwin County’s Major Crime Unit is investigating both deaths.

Chris Myers, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Foley City Jail Monday morning. Investigators said he was intoxicated when he was brought in Sunday night for a misdemeanor warrant. Investigators said there were no signs of suicide or any other trauma.

Nickolas Buck, 34, was being booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center on Monday when he suffered some kind of “medical distress.” Investigators said Buck was taken to a hospital but died before he arrived.

Buck had been arrested by the Gulf Shores Police for a domestic violence charge. It is standard practice for people arrested for felonies to be taken to the Baldwin County Corrections Center.