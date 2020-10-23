Authorities confirm two dead after plane crash in Magnolia Springs

UPDATE (6:18 PM) — WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown spoke to Foley Fire Chief, Joey Darby, about the plane crash.
UPDATE (6:06 PM) — Deputies say the plane was identified to be a US Naval aircraft.
UPDATE (5:16 PM) — According to authorities, two are dead following the plane crash.
UPDATE (5:13 PM) — The District Attorney is on scene as well.
UPDATE (5:00 PM) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet regarding the plane crash report.
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities say a plane crashed in the Foley area off County Road 55 near Mansion Street Friday afternoon.
Sources say a structure also caught fire.
This is a developing story.
The aerial shots are from pilot, Brandon Ressinger, as he flew over the crash sight.
BJ Johnson provided WKRG News 5 with video of the house fire.
