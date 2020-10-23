Authorities confirm two dead after plane crash in Magnolia Springs

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (6:18 PM) — WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown spoke to Foley Fire Chief, Joey Darby, about the plane crash.

UPDATE (6:06 PM) — Deputies say the plane was identified to be a US Naval aircraft.

UPDATE (5:16 PM) — According to authorities, two are dead following the plane crash.

UPDATE (5:13 PM) — The District Attorney is on scene as well.

UPDATE (5:00 PM) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet regarding the plane crash report.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities say a plane crashed in the Foley area off County Road 55 near Mansion Street Friday afternoon.

Sources say a structure also caught fire.

This is a developing story.

The aerial shots are from pilot, Brandon Ressinger, as he flew over the crash sight.  

BJ Johnson provided WKRG News 5 with video of the house fire.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories