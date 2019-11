BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police need your help locating Timothy Dewayne Thomas, Jr.

Thomas is wanted on felony charges with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack confirms the suspect is charged with sodomy first degree.

If you have any information please contact 251-580-2559 or 251-580-TIPS.