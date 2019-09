BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office along with U.S. Marshals want to know if anyone recognizes the man in the photo attached to this article.

They’re asking for the public’s assistance in finding Jeffrey Law Smith, Jr. The 31-year-old is wanted on a federal release order violation and was last seen near Bay Road West in Foley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (251) 937-0202.