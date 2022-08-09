BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they located two stolen “all-terrain vehicles,” within the Bay Minette city limits Monday, according to a Facebook post from the BMPD.

According to the post, both ATVs were stolen from private residences in the “early morning hours of August 8.”

One of the ATVs was stolen from a home located on Marietta Drive in Bay Minette, while the other was taken from a house on Still Road in the Pine Grove community. Officers within the BMPD said they arrested two “juvenile males,” upon locating the ATVs and found the keys to both on “their person.”

According to the post, officers have seen a rise in “these types of crimes,” recently. All of the recent thefts share a common denominator, according to the post.

Either the ATV or equipment was not secure

The key was in the ignition of the stolen property

The BMPD enacted the ‘Lock it, Remove it or Lose it Campaign,’ which is an initiative to encourage citizens to secure personal property by:

Locking the doors

Removing keys from ignition of vehicles, ATVs, lawnmowers, tractors, etc.

Placing locks on tongues of boat trailers, cargo trailers and utility trailers

considers installing outdoor lighting for areas where ATvs and other recreational items are stored

All of the above property are items criminal target, according to the post. If you have any information concerning a crime, you are encouraged to call the BMPD at 251-580-2559 or you can send anonymous email to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.