BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert says they’re not made for the street and if you’re caught breaking the law expect a ticket.

“We have seen an uptick in calls regarding golf carts an ATVS, mainly juveniles riding these off-road vehicles and golf carts in a dangerous and reckless manner,” he explained Friday.

This month, officers are noticing more ATV’s and golf carts on city streets compared to this time last year. Chief Tolbert says it’s a dangerous trend that needs to stop.

“Almost daily the last two weeks we’ve received calls from citizens in the area. These vehicles are not equipped with the safety gear and things that vehicles are like seatbelts, airbags, doors and windows,” said Tolbert.

He says the area with the most complaints is near city parks and the city pool along 12th Street. Officers are warning residents now before someone get hurt.

“We’re not trying to be difficult about it. Our job is public safety and we want the public to be safe. There’s several citations that can be issued if you’re caught riding an ATV or a golf cart on the roadway,” he added.

With warmer temperatures and days getting longer Chief Tolbert anticipates even more problems in the coming months.