FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police said there was an attempted robbery at the Alabama Credit Union in downtown Foley Tuesday morning.

Police told WKRG a truck was allegedly stolen from a local car lot and used to try and break into the drive-thru ATM. There is “obvious damage,” to the ATM and it is “unclear if the suspects got away with any cash.”

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.