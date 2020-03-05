ASU and Coastal Alabama to sign joint agreement

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State University and Coastal Alabama Community College are signing a joint agreement aimed to benefit students.

The announcement will be made at 11:00 a.m. at the gym on Coastal Alabama Community College’s Bay Minette Campus. Both ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. and Coastal Alabama’s President Dr. Craig Pouncey will be present to sign the agreement.

News 5 will be present to hear the news and speak with faculty about the announcement.

