ASMS Class of 2020 graduated at The Hangout earlier this afternoon!

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)- Once the stay at home orders were lifted, The Alabama School of Math and Science did everything they could to organize a graduation. They ended up landing a spot at The Hangout in Gulf Shores.

News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Allyson Mcmakin, to see how they were able to get this off the ground.

“The safer-at-home order came out which really allowed for people to gather for special events and we realized that we could pull this off,” Allyson said.

The students were beyond grateful to experience a graduation in person when much of the country weren’t able to during COVID-19. Colleen spoke with two grads, John Dotson and Baylee Keevan, about their experience.

“Other people in the country aren’t able to have that and we get to have ours at the beach, Especially at the Hangout, which I’m really excited I was so impressed,” John said.

They explained how much ASMS prepared them for the future.

“This school really gets you prepared to apply for the best of the best programs,” Baylee said. “I am really happy that I took this leap of faith.

