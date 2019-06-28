As youth sports costs rise, Daphne team hopes to raise money for Regionals

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It costs a lot for kids to play sports nowadays. And that number keeps going up.

According to a study this year by Wintergreen Research, for elite youth athletes – the price per year has tripled from 2008 to 2018. That dollar amount is well into the thousands.

That figure is what the 5-and-under Daphne All Star T-Ball is looking at right now – just to get all 11 players to the regional tournament in Arkansas. The team won state earlier this week. It’ll run about $1,500 per player. And regionals are in two weeks.

While parents and coaches recognize it’s optional to go the regional tournament in Arkansas, they also recognize this opportunity doesn’t come around often.

“Yeah it feels worth it, and they never may get to go back to this. So we all also feel like we should take advantage of it,” said Denise King, whose son is on the team.

Meanwhile, the team is asking for help from the community. You can donate directly here. Any corporate sponsors interested can email daphne5utrojans@gmail.com.