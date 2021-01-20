Arts and Crafts Fest set to make 2021 comeback, with COVID modifications

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival is scheduled for March 19-21. As with all major events this year, organizers have made modifications amid the pandemic.

“We’ve scaled it back, so we’ll probably have half the number of artists, half the number of food vendors,” said Laura English, who’s on the board for the fest. “We kind of looked at it and said why don’t we do an all Alabama artist show. So all of our artists will be from Alabama. All of our food vendors will be from Alabama.”

Kendra Bumpers, who went to Daphne’s Jubilee Fest in the fall, likes the idea of keeping things within the state.

“Good to keep it local too and not bringing people in from national areas. I think that’ll be good for the pandemic as well,” she said. “I think if they do it safely, that’ll be fine.”

English says booths will be 15 feet apart, sanitizing stations will be places throughout, and the kids’ art projects will be grab-and-go. While the event is outside, attendees are asked to wear masks.

For more information on the event, click here.