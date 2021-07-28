Artists 4 Paws raises money for The Haven animal shelter in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Susan Wright, known as “Min,” loved rescuing kittens. When she passed away in January, her friend and artist Nancy Raia wanted to honor Min’s life by helping the kittens her friend loved so much.

The result is Artists for Paws, an online art auction that will raise money to support The Haven, a no-kill animal shelter in Fairhope, Ala. WKRG News 5 is a sponsor of the Artists for Paws auction. Anchor Rose Ann Haven will host the event with organizer Nancy Raia

The auction will run Aug. 2 through 26 on Artist4Paws.com, where you can right now preview the work up for auction. All of the work is donated by local artists, and all proceeds will go to The Haven.

According to its website, “The Haven provides shelter and finds adoptive homes for abused, neglected, and homeless animals treating them with love, respect, and medical care.”

The Haven also raises community awareness through education and volunteer programs.

The Haven is a nonprofit, founded in 2001 by local veterinarian Dr. Teresa Marshall. Originally operating out of Marshall’s clinic, the shelter soon moved to space in the Fairhope animal shelter in exchange for veterinary care for all of the shelter’s animals.

All animals that go through The Haven receive medical care, including spaying or neutering, de-worming, vaccinations and heartworm testing.

Adoptions fees are $65 for cats and $90 for dogs.

For more information, you can visit The Haven’s website, call at (251) 929-3980 or email info@havenforanimals.org.