Artist pays tribute to NAS Pensacola with sandcastle

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Gulf Shores posted these photos to their Facebook page Monday afternoon of an artist paying tribute to NAS Pensacola.

The artist, Janel Hawkins, is with Sand Castle University.

The display is located at Gulf Place in front of the Hangout.

Happening Now: Janel Hawkins with Sand Castle University is designing a beautiful tribute to NAS Pensacola at Gulf Place in front of the Hangout! Posted by City of Gulf Shores – Municipal Government on Monday, December 9, 2019

LATEST STORIES: