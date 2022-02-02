FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police have made an arrest after a string of fires were reported overnight in the Barnwell Community.

James Murray, 34, was booked into the Baldwin County Jail this morning charged with second-degree arson.



According to Barnwell Volunteer Fire Department Chief Roy Glenn, starting just after 9:00 Tuesday night his department was called out to five separate fires. Fires were reported near Week’s Bay and the Fish River Bridge, Nix Lane and Hwy.

181, Maryann Beach Road and King Road, an old auto repair shop on Highway 98 was fully involved when fire crews arrived at that location and another fire was reported at Pelican Point and County Road 1.

This is a developing story that News 5 is following. We will update this story as more information becomes available.