Arrests made in Bay Minette vehicle break-ins

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – unedited press release:

Bay Minette Police along with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest involving the vehicle burglaries on 01/01/20 and 01/02/20. Jayden D Wright of Pensacola Florida was arrested on 01/02/20 for Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Receiving Stolen 2nd, Receiving Stolen Property 4th, Attempting to Elude, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without a Permit. A second suspect has been identified Daryl Leroy Hayes of Pensacola Florida. Hayes was able to elude officers when he and Wright were contacted on I-10 after crashing a stolen vehicle. Warrants for Hayes’ arrest will be forthcoming. This investigation is still ongoing and more charges are pending.

