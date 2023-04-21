BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office announced a man believed to be involved in the 2015 murder of a man from Pensacola has been arrested.

Decody Darnell Herring was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on Wednesday and is charged with murder for his alleged role in the killing of Devin Deshon Kennedy.

Kennedy’s body was found shot to death in a vehicle in the Lillian community on Nov. 15, 2015. He had been reported missing the previous day in Pensacola.

BCSO said the investigation identified several suspects but did not turn up enough evidence at the time to support an arrest.

“Eventually all of our investigative leads were exhausted,” BCSO wrote in the release. “The case remained open but became cold.”

BCSO said new information gleaned in recent months “allowed investigators to refocus” on the case. With the new information, physical evidence from the 2015 crime scene and notes from the original investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Herring.

“Re-opening a cold case requires patience, diligence and teamwork,” BCSO wrote in the release. “We want to thank our victim’s family for their patience and our partners with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for their continued support in this matter. This is still an ongoing investigation and with the new focus we expect more information about this case to develop.”

Kennedy’s body was found on a rural road in Baldwin County. Neighbors on their way home from church saw blood on the car and Kennedy’s body in the back seat.