FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police have arrested Aiden Thompson, 20, of Fairhope and charged him with manslaughter in the June shooting death of his friend C.J. Edwards, Jr., 22.

Gunfire erupted as a birthday party was breaking up back in June off Twin Beech Road in Fairhope. When the shooting stopped, Edwards was the only one hit. He would later die at a Mobile hospital.

That began a months-long investigation. While police are not releasing any details as to what led them to Thompson as a suspect, they did say his name was brought up early in the investigation.

As many as three guns were recovered from partygoers, according to investigators. Police believe the weapon used that killed Edwards had been stolen earlier in the year from an unlocked car in Fairhope.