SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sources close to the investigation of the fatal car crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez tell News 5 they are very close to making an arrest.

A press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning to release the name, charges and what investigators believe happened the night Lopez was killed.

Officer Lopez was driving south on Highway 59 heading home to Foley Monday night, August 22, when investigators say a pickup sped through a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 36 in Summerdale and collided with the officer’s police car. He was killed instantly.

Two people in the truck were hospitalized. The alleged driver of the truck was released two days later. The passenger has also been released from the hospital.