Armored truck driver robbed at Baldwin County gas station

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The FBI is working with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office to find the people who robbed the driver of an armored truck in the Wilcox community.

According to the sheriff’s office, the robbery happened at a gas station at the Wilcox exit on I-10 Tuesday evening. The suspects got away with money, but investigators would not say how much.

A vehicle used in the robbery was later found set on fire north of where the robbery took place. Investigators say the suspects then drove off in another vehicle.

The driver of the armored truck was not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 251-937-0202.