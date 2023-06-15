DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 9:30 Wednesday night, police said a man wearing a ski mask walked into an Exxon gas station off Highway 98 in Daphne carrying a handgun.

Heather deAngelo, Daphne Police Department’s Public Information Officer explained how it all went down.

“A thin black man entered the convenience store, he was wearing a long sleeve white shirt, and black pants and a reflective orange vest, and a ski mask, he had a handgun, he demanded money,” deAngelo said.

“Stay where you are!!” ‘Don’t move!” the suspect yelled.

There were two customers about to check out when the suspect came in yelling for everyone to stay where they are…

“He came in and he was probably in the building a few seconds and that’s probably one of the first things he did was shot around into the ceiling, probably to get everyone’s attention,” deAngelo said.

The gunman threatened the store clerk, who was doing her best to try and open the register.

“5,4,3,2,1..hurry up!” the suspect said.

“She was was nervous of course, and she was unable to get either register open, so when he fled, he fled empty-handed,” deAngelo said.

The suspect ran out of the gas station and headed towards North Main Street. Luckily the cashier and two customers were not hurt.