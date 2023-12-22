DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — At Clark’s Exxon, just off Highway 98 in Daphne, Friday was business as usual. But Thursday night was a different story when, around 8:30, a lone gunman entered the store.

“He held two female clerks at gunpoint long enough to empty both cash registers, leaving with about 400 dollars in cash,” says Capt. Reginald Ardis with Daphne Police.

He left on foot, using a back street to make his getaway.

“The clerks were able to provide a description; he was wearing a green hoodie, blue running-type pants, and what they described as a homemade black mask with the eye holes cut out,” says Ardis.

Because the convenience store and other businesses along Highway 98 are near Interstate 10, they become a target for crimes like this.

Video surveillance can be the best witness and very helpful in solving these crimes, according to Ardis.

“We do encourage (businesses) to have a very capable and robust surveillance system, having it installed and maintained,” he said. “The same is true for home video surveillance.”

It only took a matter of minutes for the suspect to get in and out of the store.

Daphne Police are confident it will only be a matter of time before they have him behind bars.