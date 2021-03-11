Armed Foley man impersonates FBI agent

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A bizarre incident unfolding in Foley. Police have a man in custody who approached several people Thursday morning with a handgun, at one point identifying himself as an FBI agent.

Around 7:30 am the unidentified man was seen trying to get into the Foley Justice Center wearing a shoulder holster with a black handgun.

A few minutes later, police say he approached a police officer directing traffic in front of Foley Middle School wearing that same holster and gun and appeared very agitated.

He left there and approached an employee at a Foley business this time pulling the gun, identifying himself as an FBI agent, and asking for the employee’s identification.

By this time Foley Police were searching for him and his car. He was spotted near his home off Hickory Street and was taken into custody after a traffic stop.

Inside the car, officers found two, 50 round AK-47 drum magazines and inside the trunk an AK-47 rifle.

Police have not released the suspect’s name but have charged him with impersonating a peace officer and menacing. The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

Neighbors describe him as nice, quiet and always willing to help out and are very surprised at what has happened.