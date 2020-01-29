Armed and dangerous, Baldwin search continues for career criminal

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — 31-year-old John James Shillibeer is a wanted man.

“Burglary and vehicle theft, drug charges, firearm charges, he has a long history of criminal activity,” says Capt. Clint Cadenhead of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Law enforcement from Oregon to Georgia would like to get their hands on him, but he wasn’t even on Alabama’s radar until he drove his girlfriend’s car into the median of I-10 Tuesday night near the 60 mile-marker. Both of them jumped out of the car and ran. 27-year-old Megan Allen was caught and now faces drug charges. Shillibeer is still on the run. “Probably fled south across the eastbound lane.”

Earlier in the night, Baldwin County deputies had made an unrelated traffic stop. A second deputy was arriving to assist when “It appears he freaked out because of the blue lights. She said he was a meth user and paranoid and under the impression, deputies were coming after him.”

A manhunt of the area turned up nothing. Even a drone failed to pick up a thermal image. Cadenhead says he is considered armed and dangerous. “He typically carries a firearm with him and prior to him leaving Floyd County, Ga., he had broken into a home and stolen multiple firearms.”

Investigators say the couple had been in Destin where he dumped a stolen car and were on their way to New Orleans.

So far, there have been no reports of any suspicious activity in the area but investigators asking everyone to do the simple things; lock up your house, vehicles and call authorities if you seeing anything out of the ordinary.

LATEST STORIES