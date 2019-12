BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two weeks after an officer-involved shooting in Foley, the suspect is out of the hospital but is not under arrest. 33-year-old James Walker Stewart was shot during a fight with a Foley police officer after allegedly grabbing the officer's gun during his attempt to avoid being arrested. According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, that arrest could happen sooner rather than later.

