GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The weather is heating up and Spring Break is right around the corner which means beaches along the Gulf Coast will be filled with beachgoers visiting from near and far. One of the most frequently asked questions is: Can I bring my dog on the beach?

WKRG broke down the rules and regulations for dogs on beaches in Gulf Shores.

According to gulfshoresal.gov, dogs are NOT allowed on any of the sand beaches in Gulf Shores, including any of the Gulf Shores Public Beach area. Local leaders have worked to spread the word that unless it’s a service dog, it’s not allowed on the beach, particularly for visitors.

There is, however, a spot to bring your furry friend while spending time in Gulf Shores. There is the Gulf Shores Dog Park at 308 Clubhouse Drive. The park included a fenced in green space, seating, waste bag stations and water.

Rules & Regulations:

Owners are responsible for cleaning up and properly disposing of waste.

Please fill holes and stop dogs from digging.

Dogs must be within the sight and under the control of owners at all times.

Dogs must be on a leash until inside the park and upon leaving the park.

Limit three dogs per person.

Absolutely NO female dogs in heat are allowed in the park.

Owners are legally and financially responsible for their dog’s behavior.

Dogs must be removed at first sight of aggression.

Dogs must be vaccinated – collar and tag are required!

Choke chains, pronged training collars and stud collars are prohibited.

Children must be supervised by an adult at all times.

No dogs under the age of four months are allowed in the park.

All food and treats – human and pet – are prohibited.

Small dog area is reserved for dogs up to 25 lbs. Small dogs are allowed in large dog area, but large dogs are not allowed in small dog area.

WKRG broke down the rules for beaches in Pensacola.

WKRG also provided information for the public to easily get notified on flag conditions on Gulf Coast beaches.