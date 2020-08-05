Are Baldwin County fish safe to eat?

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — Fishing on the rivers and lakes of Baldwin County is a popular past-time. Last fall, state officials did a little fishing to catch and test 522 fish for contaminants from 46 sites around the state to determine if they are safe to eat.

Almost a year later, the results have been released showing mercury levels elevated in some bass and catfish in almost two dozen rivers and lakes in Baldwin County.

The state health department issued advisories as guidance but say there is not a risk of an acute toxic episode from eating the fish.

Here is a link to the new and updated consumption advisories. https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/tox/assets/al-fish-advisory-2020.pdf

According to the director of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, “the test results are routine with no real changes to anything in South Alabama.”

LATEST STORIES