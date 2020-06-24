Are Baldwin beaches responsible for Alabama’s COVID explosion?

Expert: Just because Baldwin's coronavirus numbers are relatively low doesn't mean beach crowds are not a factor in surge

As COVID-19 cases explode across the State of Alabama, many health experts are looking at the role of large gatherings in spreading the virus. Some of the state’s biggest crowds are at Baldwin County beaches.

While only 105 people have tested positive in Baldwin County in the last two weeks, more than nine thousand have statewide. An infectious disease doctor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, however, says what happens at the beach, impacts the rest of the state and the southeast.

“I think it important to remember that tourists visiting our beaches are not only coming from Baldwin County but throughout the state and region,” said Dr. Molly Fleece. “So even if Baldwin County isn’t having a high spike in cases per day, it’s important to keep in mind what’s going on around the area.”

23-percent of Baldwin County’s cases have happened in the last two weeks, below the statewide figure of 29-percent. The figure is 28-percent in Montgomery County, 29-percent in Jefferson County (Birmingham), 35-percent in Lee County (Auburn), and 36-percent in Tuscaloosa County.

Mobile County is well below the state’s average and Baldwin County’s. 18-percent of Mobile County’s COVID-19 cases have happened in the last 14 days.