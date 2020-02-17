Archdiocese of Mobile will break ground of Holy Spirit Hall in Baldwin County

The Archdiocese of Mobile is set to break ground on a new retreat on Highway 98 in Battles Wharf in Baldwin County.

Holy Spirit Hall will sit on the edge of Mobile Bay adjacent to Sacred Heart Chapel. The location is the original Camp Cullen property.

“For 146 years this site on beautiful Mobile Bay has been a place for ministry to youth,” Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi said. “It is a place dear to many of our people where they enjoyed themselves and also learned about God’s love for them. This new building will continue the long legacy of helping young people discover the beauty and power of the Catholic faith.”

The groundbreaking is set for 4 p.m., Wednesday, February 19th.

