Arborist removes tree on veteran’s home in Fairhope for free ahead of Hurricane Delta

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – An arborist removed a tree that fell on a veteran’s home in Fairhope for free ahead of Hurricane Delta.

The tree fell on Ottis McCant’s home during Hurricane Sally.

McCant says he was home riding out the storm when the tree fell and is grateful to be alive.

When Chris Francis, the Lead Arborist at Chris Francis Tree Care, heard about McCant’s tree, he decided to volunteer his time and resources to remove it for free as a way to give back to McCant for his service to our country.

“I just felt it was the right thing to do. We’ve got another storm coming, more rain, more wind. We have got to get this tree off this house so somebody can get a tarp on it and get it dry,” said Francis.

McCant says he is extremely grateful for grateful for Francis and his team for doing the work free of charge.

Francis says the tree removal would have likely cost around $10,000.

McCant is an Army veteran and served in two tours in Vietnam.

