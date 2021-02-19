Arbor Day drive-thru event happening Saturday in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Saturday the City of Fairhope will host its annual Arbor Day celebration. The event will take place at the Fairhope Civic Center at 10 a.m.

This year, due to COVID-19, there will be a drive-thru seedling giveaway. The city will also distribute educational handouts and announce the 2021 Beautification Award winners. These winners will be individually recognized during the Fairhope City Council meetings for the next several weeks. Seedlings available this year will include the following: Riverbirch, Southern Redcedar, Longleaf Pine, Turkey Oak, Post Oak, American Snowbell, Baldcypress, Arrowwood, and Ashe Magnolia.

For additional information on Arbor Day, call 251-929-1466.