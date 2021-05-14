Apple CEO and Robertsdale native Tim Cook recognizes local students with scholarships

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – One of the biggest names in tech is making a difference at his former high school in Baldwin County.

“He and I have talked. He has committed for the next 10 years doing this. You’re talking around $50,000 a year,” said Robertsdale High School Principal Joe Sharp.

Principal Sharp is talking about the relationship he and Apple CEO Tim Cook have made over the last year. Cook, a Robertsdale native and graduate of Robertsdale High School, has been wanting to give back to the school for years and this week a new scholarship program in his name is taking off.

“He laid out his criteria of grit, creativity, curiosity, academics, leadership. All those factors are factored in to those who were selected as the recipients of the first Tim Cook scholarship,” added Sharp, discussing the criteria for the scholarship.

On Thursday night seven Robertsdale High School students received the scholarship, totaling $7500 each.

“We hope we have a few more alumni that want to get involved like Mr. Cook has,” Sharp joked.

This was the first Tim Cook Scholarship at Robertsdale High School.

