DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras returns to the Eastern Shore Friday night in Daphne when Apollo’s Mystic Ladies roll down Main Street at 6:45 p.m.. Last year’s Mardi Gras parades were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune told WKRG News 5 earlier this week his community is ready for Mardi Gras 2022. He said they expect a big turnout. LeJeune also said parades can resume safely.

“We’ve lived through it,” LeJeune said Wednesday. “We understand it, we’re ready to move forward in this new era.”

WKRG News 5 will be at the parade. We will update this story after the parade with more videos, photos and news updates.

