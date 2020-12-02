Apollo’s Mystic Ladies cancels 2021 parade and ball

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Eastern Shore mystic society has canceled its Mardi Gras festivities before the Carnival season begins.

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies sent an e-mail to WKRG News 5, saying the organization’s board decided to cancel its parade and ball because of the coronavirus pandemic and Alabama’s safer-at-home order.

The society says it was a tough decision, but felt the health and safety of its members and the community should be the main concern.

The parade was scheduled to roll in Daphne on February 5, 2021.

Here is the unedited statement:

After much deliberation by the existing Board members and the general consensus of the membership, The Apollo’s Mystic Ladies (AML) of Daphne have made the decision to cancel the Ball and Parade scheduled for February 5th 2021. The decision to cancel is due to COVID 19 Pandemic and the required Safer at Home guidelines. This decision was a difficult one but we feel the safety of our members and our community should be our main concern.

LATEST STORIES: